Aug 10 (Reuters) -
TOTETSU KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.89
12.88 32.30 90.30
(+15.6 pct) (+3.8 pct)
Operating 1.10 177 mln 1.10
5.20 (+520.6 pct) (-17.2 pct)
Recurring 1.23
321 mln 1.30 5.40 (+282.8
pct) (-6.5 pct) Net
720 mln 207 mln 600 mln
3.10 (+247.0 pct) (-19.4 pct)
EPS Y20.21
Y5.82 Y16.84 Y86.99
NOTE - Totetsu Kogyo Co Ltd is a contractor with emphasis
on railway maintenance operation.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1835.TK1.