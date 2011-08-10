BRIEF-Lactose India Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 13.2 million rupees versus profit 7.1 million rupees year ago
KAWANISHI HOLDINGS, INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 62.14 58.86 65.04
32.34 (+5.6 pct) (+7.0 pct)
(+4.7%) (+5.9%) Operating 593 mln 490 mln 639 mln
303 mln
(+21.0 pct) (+51.8 pct) (+7.8%)
(+4.0%) Recurring 574 mln 461 mln 606 mln
287 mln
(+24.4 pct) (+84.7 pct) (+5.6%)
(+3.6%) Net 312 mln 223 mln 294 mln
142 mln
(+39.4 pct) (-5.6%)
(-8.7%) EPS Y55.65 Y39.91 Y52.56
Y25.36 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Kawanishi Holdings, Inc is a wholesaler of medical equipment.
