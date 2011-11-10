BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TRANS GENIC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 255 mln 201 mln 600 mln (+26.7 pct) (-17.3 pct) (+17.9%) Operating loss 87 mln loss 81 mln loss 127 mln
Recurring loss 84 mln loss 87 mln loss 124 mln Net loss 87 mln prft 8 mln loss 134 mln EPS loss Y676.40 prft Y76.89 loss Y1,034.25 EPS
Y76.27
Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Trans Genic Inc is a genetic information service company, also engaged in production and sales of antibodies.
Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.