Nov 10 (Reuters) -

OSAKA PORT DEVELOPMENT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23 1.21 2.49 (+2.3 pct) (-7.5 pct) (+2.2%) Operating 309 mln 316 mln 650 mln

(-2.0 pct) (+3.3 pct)

(+3.6%) Recurring 287 mln 312 mln 640 mln (-8.0 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+3.5%) Net

150 mln 164 mln 370 mln

(-8.4 pct) (+11.3 pct) (+10.4%) EPS Y76.24 Y83.13 Y186.20 Shares 460,000

460,000 Annual div

Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q4 div Y13.00 Y13.00

NOTE - Osaka Port Development Co Ltd is a land and building management company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

