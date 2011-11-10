HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 8:36 P.M. EST/0136 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
OSAKA PORT DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23 1.21 2.49 (+2.3 pct) (-7.5 pct) (+2.2%) Operating 309 mln 316 mln 650 mln
(-2.0 pct) (+3.3 pct)
(+3.6%) Recurring 287 mln 312 mln 640 mln (-8.0 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+3.5%) Net
150 mln 164 mln 370 mln
(-8.4 pct) (+11.3 pct) (+10.4%) EPS Y76.24 Y83.13 Y186.20 Shares 460,000
460,000 Annual div
Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q4 div Y13.00 Y13.00
NOTE - Osaka Port Development Co Ltd is a land and building management company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8810.TK1.
