Nov 10 (Reuters) -

NANOCARRIER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 210 mln 18 mln 440 mln

(-53.3 pct) (+421.7%) Operating

loss 108 mln loss 288 mln loss 512 mln

Recurring loss 110 mln loss 288 mln loss 514 mln

Net loss 110 mln loss 289 mln loss 516 mln EPS loss Y497.18 loss Y2,198.73 loss Y1,788.61 Shares 223,885 220,885 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - NanoCarrier Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

