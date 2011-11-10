Nov 10 (Reuters) -

JOYO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 67.80 69.45 131.00 (-2.3 pct) (-2.8 pct) (-3.1%) Recurring 13.25 15.72 26.00

(-15.7 pct) (+70.6 pct) (+37.3%) Net 8.69 10.65 16.00 (-18.4 pct) (+48.8 pct) (+23.9%) EPS

Y11.32 Y13.77 Y20.86

Annual div Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Joyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8333.TK1.