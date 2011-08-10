Aug 10 (Reuters) -
JGC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 126.00
72.51 270.00 550.00
(+73.8 pct) (-15.9 pct)
Operating 15.61 6.93 31.50
64.00 (+125.1 pct) (-3.0 pct)
Recurring 17.02
5.18 34.00 68.00
(+228.7 pct) (-29.2 pct) Net
9.70 3.03 21.00
42.00 (+220.0 pct) (-22.5 pct)
EPS Y38.42
Y11.99 Y83.16 Y166.32
NOTE - JGC Corp is a plant engineering firm strong in
liquefied natural gas plant construction projects in Middle
East, Asia.
