Aug 10 (Reuters) -

ASAKA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.08 1.65 3.90 7.60 (+26.1 pct) (-14.4 pct) Operating prft 36 mln loss 34 mln prft 50 mln prft 100 mln Recurring prft 41 mln loss 30 mln prft 50 mln prft 110 mln Net prft 26 mln loss 72 mln prft 20 mln prft 55 mln EPS prft Y2.68 loss Y7.24 prft Y2.00

prft Y5.51

NOTE - Asaka Industrial Co Ltd produces shovels, farming equipment.

