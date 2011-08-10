Aug 10 (Reuters) -
ASAKA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.08
1.65 3.90 7.60
(+26.1 pct) (-14.4 pct)
Operating prft 36 mln loss 34 mln prft 50 mln
prft 100 mln
Recurring prft 41 mln loss 30 mln prft 50 mln
prft 110 mln
Net prft 26 mln loss 72 mln prft 20 mln
prft 55 mln
EPS prft Y2.68 loss Y7.24 prft Y2.00
prft Y5.51
NOTE - Asaka Industrial Co Ltd produces shovels, farming
equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
