Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SAKAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.95 3.61 5.72 (-18.3 pct) (-12.2 pct) (-18.5%) Operating loss 110 mln loss 27 mln loss 130 mln

Recurring loss 80 mln loss 17 mln loss 71 mln Net loss 202 mln loss 217 mln loss 304 mln EPS loss Y8.65 loss Y9.68 loss Y12.98 Shares

24 mln 24 mln

Annual div -Q2 div nil

nil

NOTE - Sakai Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

