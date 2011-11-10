Nov 10 (Reuters) -

NAKAMICHI LEASING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

22.24 22.75 30.00

(-2.3 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating 406 mln 545 mln 480 mln

(-25.5 pct) (+152.2 pct) Recurring 409 mln 550 mln 480 mln

(-25.6 pct) (+160.0 pct) Net 118 mln 313 mln 200 mln

(-62.2 pct) (-66.5 pct) EPS Y15.99 Y42.33 Y27.07 Diluted EPS Y6.23 Y12.61

NOTE - Nakamichi Leasing Co Ltd is a leasing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8594.TK1.