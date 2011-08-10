Aug 10 (Reuters) -

ACE KOEKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.00 1.16 (-13.8 pct) (+27.3 pct) Operating 48 mln 6 mln

(+610.0 pct) Recurring

17 mln nil Net prft 28 mln loss 665 mln EPS prft Y1.67 loss Y39.62

NOTE - Ace Koeki Co Ltd trades in commodity futures.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8749.TK1.