BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
ACE KOEKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.00 1.16 (-13.8 pct) (+27.3 pct) Operating 48 mln 6 mln
(+610.0 pct) Recurring
17 mln nil Net prft 28 mln loss 665 mln EPS prft Y1.67 loss Y39.62
NOTE - Ace Koeki Co Ltd trades in commodity futures.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8749.TK1.
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: