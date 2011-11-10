Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TACHI-S CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 87.03 112.37 202.00 (-22.6 pct) (+40.6 pct) (-7.7%) Operating 1.78 6.63 8.50
(-73.2 pct) (+658.9 pct) (-26.3%) Recurring 2.92 7.84 10.60 (-62.8 pct) (+474.7 pct) (-21.8%) Net
1.69 4.78 6.50
(-64.6 pct) (-25.5%) EPS Y51.53 Y147.80 Y197.93 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Tachi-s Co Ltd is a comprehensive automobile seat manufacturer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7239.TK1.
