Aug 10 (Reuters) -
UNICAFE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.81
5.17 9.28 19.27
(+2.2 pct) Operating
136 mln 195 mln 75 mln 187
mln
(+70.3 pct)
Recurring 134 mln 205 mln
65 mln 170 mln
(+39.1 pct)
Net 132 mln 139 mln
47 mln 134 mln
(-20.0 pct)
EPS Y9.59 Y10.05
Y3.40 Y9.68
NOTE - Unicafe Inc produces canned coffee.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2597.TK1.