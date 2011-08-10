Aug 10 (Reuters) -

MASARU CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 203 mln 255 mln 1.70 7.00 (-20.3 pct) (+75.3 pct) Operating loss 185 mln loss 171 mln loss 200 mln prft 50 mln Recurring loss 181 mln loss 165 mln loss 200 mln prft 60 mln Net loss 145 mln loss 174 mln loss 205 mln prft 30 mln EPS loss Y33.11 loss Y39.66 loss Y46.10

prft Y6.71

NOTE - Masaru Corp does sealing work for condominiums and buildings.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1795.TK1.