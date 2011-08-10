Aug 10 (Reuters) -
MASARU CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 203 mln
255 mln 1.70 7.00
(-20.3 pct) (+75.3 pct)
Operating loss 185 mln loss 171 mln loss 200 mln
prft 50 mln
Recurring loss 181 mln loss 165 mln loss 200 mln
prft 60 mln
Net loss 145 mln loss 174 mln loss 205 mln
prft 30 mln
EPS loss Y33.11 loss Y39.66 loss Y46.10
prft Y6.71
NOTE - Masaru Corp does sealing work for condominiums and
buildings.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1795.TK1.