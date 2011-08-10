Aug 10 (Reuters) -

OHMURA SHIGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.24 1.32 2.53 5.04 (-5.5 pct) (+8.2 pct) Operating 69 mln 89 mln 215 mln

363 mln

(-22.3 pct) (+43.4 pct)

Recurring 71 mln 92 mln

213 mln 357 mln

(-22.6 pct) (+44.9 pct)

Net 29 mln 51 mln

115 mln 193 mln

(-42.8 pct) (+54.9 pct)

EPS Y6.07 Y10.62

Y23.91 Y40.14

NOTE - Ohmura Shigyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of cardboard cases and sheets.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

