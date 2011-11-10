Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CHEMIPRO KASEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.98 4.80 8.90 (0.0 pct) (+68.9 pct) (-5.5%) Operating 300 mln 280 mln 450 mln

(+7.2 pct) (-22.6%) Recurring 230 mln 198 mln 310 mln (+16.2 pct) (-28.7%) Net

79 mln 198 mln 100 mln

(-60.0 pct) (-75.7%) EPS Y4.80 Y11.99 Y6.03 Shares 17 mln 17 mln Annual div

Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y5.00

NOTE - Chemipro Kasei Co Ltd is a maker of ultraviolet ray absorbents.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

