Nov 10 (Reuters) -
CHEMIPRO KASEI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.98
4.80 8.90
(0.0 pct) (+68.9 pct) (-5.5%)
Operating 300 mln 280 mln 450 mln
(+7.2 pct)
(-22.6%) Recurring 230 mln
198 mln 310 mln (+16.2
pct) (-28.7%) Net
79 mln 198 mln 100 mln
(-60.0 pct)
(-75.7%) EPS Y4.80
Y11.99 Y6.03 Shares 17
mln 17 mln Annual div
Y5.00
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y5.00
NOTE - Chemipro Kasei Co Ltd is a maker of ultraviolet ray
absorbents.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4960.TK1.