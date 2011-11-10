Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NIHON SEIMA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.21 5.61 Operating 106 mln 197 mln Recurring 69 mln 163 mln Net loss 77 mln prft 86 mln
NOTE - Nihon Seima Co Ltd maker of hemp bags for packing rice and wheat. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3306.TK1.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.