ALPHAX FOOD SYSTEM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.73 1.17 2.10

(+48.1 pct) (-18.5 pct) Operating loss 15 mln prft 21 mln prft 20 mln

(-58.0 pct) Recurring loss 26 mln prft 15 mln prft 5 mln

(-65.0 pct) Net loss 20 mln prft 3 mln prft 2 mln

(-82.0 pct) EPS loss Y873.55 prft Y169.38 prft Y87.04 EPS Y168.38

NOTE - Alphax Food System Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

