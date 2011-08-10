BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
ALPHAX FOOD SYSTEM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.73 1.17 2.10
(+48.1 pct) (-18.5 pct) Operating loss 15 mln prft 21 mln prft 20 mln
(-58.0 pct) Recurring loss 26 mln prft 15 mln prft 5 mln
(-65.0 pct) Net loss 20 mln prft 3 mln prft 2 mln
(-82.0 pct) EPS loss Y873.55 prft Y169.38 prft Y87.04 EPS Y168.38
NOTE - Alphax Food System Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3814.TK1.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago