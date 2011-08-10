BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
CTS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 881 mln 809 mln 1.75 3.70 (+9.0 pct) (+2.6 pct) Operating 79 mln 58 mln 160 mln
380 mln
(+36.7 pct) (+4.1 pct)
Recurring 77 mln 58 mln
155 mln 370 mln
(+31.8 pct) (+0.8 pct)
Net 44 mln 35 mln
88 mln 211 mln
(+24.4 pct) (+9.1 pct)
EPS Y1,634.96 Y1,314.31 Y3,248.40 Y7,781.45
NOTE - CTS Co Ltd offers civil engineering firms with comprehensive construction support services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4345.TK1.
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing