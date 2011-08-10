Aug 10 (Reuters) -

CTS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 881 mln 809 mln 1.75 3.70 (+9.0 pct) (+2.6 pct) Operating 79 mln 58 mln 160 mln

380 mln

(+36.7 pct) (+4.1 pct)

Recurring 77 mln 58 mln

155 mln 370 mln

(+31.8 pct) (+0.8 pct)

Net 44 mln 35 mln

88 mln 211 mln

(+24.4 pct) (+9.1 pct)

EPS Y1,634.96 Y1,314.31 Y3,248.40 Y7,781.45

NOTE - CTS Co Ltd offers civil engineering firms with comprehensive construction support services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

