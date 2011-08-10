European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
ONEX CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.63 5.40 Operating 672 mln 570 mln Recurring 674 mln 570 mln Net 381 mln 320 mln
NOTE - Onex Co Ltd is a metal products maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5987.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)