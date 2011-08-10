BRIEF-Advent Life Sciences reports a 6.6 pct passive stake in Versartis-SEC filing
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAKANISHI INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.27 11.06 22.49 (+1.9 pct) (+15.6 pct) (+1.2%) Operating 3.71 4.06 6.97
(-8.8 pct) (+49.4 pct)
(-8.3%) Recurring 3.88 3.72 7.11 (+4.2 pct) (+11.0 pct) (-2.7%) Net
2.68 2.50 4.78
(+7.2 pct) (+14.9 pct) (+1.9%) EPS Y442.48 Y406.98 Y780.44 Diluted EPS
Y442.36 Y406.97 Annual div Y100.00
Y80.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y80.00
Y100.00
NOTE - Nakanishi Inc is the full company name.
* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be partially funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.