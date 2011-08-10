BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q4 gross premiums written up at NOK 392.3 mln
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
DAITO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST Annual div 1.00 yen
NOTE - Daito Bank Ltd is a regional bank. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8563.TK1.
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
JAKARTA, Feb 10 An Indonesian affiliate of global accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) has agreed to pay a fine of $1 million after the U.S. audit regulator labelled lapses in its checks of a client's books "audit failure".
ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday that it has been served with a 306 million euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that is now being liquidated.