Nov 10 (Reuters) -

R-TECH UENO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.87 1.95 4.24 (-3.8 pct) (-4.5 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 551 mln 477 mln 1.15

(+15.6 pct) (+42.5 pct) (+14.7%) Recurring 547 mln 472 mln 1.16 (+15.8 pct) (+44.8 pct) (+15.0%) Net

352 mln 847 mln 752 mln

(-58.4 pct) (+121.7 pct) (-39.7%) EPS Y3,581.04 Y8,606.48 Y7,648.92 Shares 98,444 98,444 Annual div Y3,000.00

Y3,000.00 -Q4 div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00

NOTE - R-Tech Ueno Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4573.TK1.