Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 198.31 184.51 401.77 (+7.5 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+8.4%) Operating 12.96 7.44 25.74
(+74.1 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+45.8%) Recurring 11.85 6.31 23.78 (+87.7 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+50.6%) Net
3.68 2.03 8.52
(+80.9 pct) (-28.0 pct) (+79.9%) EPS Y30.35 Y16.78 Y70.37 Annual div
Y16.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y8.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Zensho Holdings Co Ltd opeartes a beef-bowl restaurant chain.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7550.TK1.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.