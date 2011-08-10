BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
DAITO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to
Sept 30,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Revenues 6.70 Recurring 400 mln Net 100 mln
NOTE - Daito Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8563.TK1.
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: