Nov 10 (Reuters) -

ALPHAX FOOD SYSTEM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.44 1.71 2.10

850 mln

(+42.5 pct) (-6.9 pct) (-13.9%)

(-23.4%) Operating 27 mln 38 mln 60 mln

15 mln

(-29.2 pct) (+25.2 pct) (+117.2%)

Recurring 13 mln 30 mln

45 mln 7 mln

(-55.5 pct) (+25.5 pct) (+234.2%)

Net 2 mln 6 mln

22 mln 3 mln

(-68.3 pct) (+25.6 pct) (+900.2%)

EPS Y95.73 Y299.47

Y957.48 Y152.33 Diluted EPS Y95.19 Y297.71

Shares 24,991 24,991 Annual div Y750.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil Y250.00 Y250.00

-Q4 div Y750.00 Y750.00 Y750.00

NOTE - Alphax Food System Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3814.TK1.