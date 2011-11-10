Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
ECONACH HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 467 mln 431 mln 940 mln (+8.4 pct) (+20.0 pct) (+3.4%) Operating 32 mln 3 mln 50 mln
(+742.7 pct) (+282.0%) Recurring 60 mln 35 mln 80 mln (+72.0 pct) (+12.5%) Net
50 mln 28 mln 75 mln
(+80.3 pct) (+16.1%)
EPS Y0.71 Y0.40
Y1.05 Annual div
nil nil -Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Econach Holdings Co Ltd manufactures lace.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3521.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific