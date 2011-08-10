Aug 10 (Reuters) -

MONEY PARTNERS GROUP CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.03 2.98 (-31.9 pct) (+18.6 pct) Operating 102 mln 698 mln

(-85.4 pct) (+10.1 pct) Recurring 98 mln 693 mln

(-85.7 pct) (+9.0 pct) Net 56 mln 394 mln

(-85.8 pct) (-2.3 pct) EPS Y186.30 Y1,267.92 Diluted EPS Y186.12 Y1,263.72

NOTE - Money Partners Group Co Ltd is the full company name.

