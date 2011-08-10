BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
MONEY PARTNERS GROUP CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.03 2.98 (-31.9 pct) (+18.6 pct) Operating 102 mln 698 mln
(-85.4 pct) (+10.1 pct) Recurring 98 mln 693 mln
(-85.7 pct) (+9.0 pct) Net 56 mln 394 mln
(-85.8 pct) (-2.3 pct) EPS Y186.30 Y1,267.92 Diluted EPS Y186.12 Y1,263.72
NOTE - Money Partners Group Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8732.TK1.
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: