Aug 10 (Reuters) -

EXCITE JAPAN CO. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.54 2.47 5.10 10.60 (+2.9 pct) (-13.1 pct) Operating prft 42 mln loss 68 mln prft 90 mln prft 300 mln Recurring prft 55 mln loss 70 mln prft 126 mln prft 320 mln Net prft 69 mln loss 120 mln prft 140 mln prft 310 mln EPS prft Y1,117.28 loss Y1,930.75 prft Y2,238.39 prft Y4,955.13 Diluted EPS Y1,108.46

NOTE - Excite Japan Co. Ltd. is an Internet media operator.

