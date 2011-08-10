Aug 10 (Reuters) -

HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 38.40 36.00 Recurring 9.50 7.10 Net 5.50 5.50 NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in the Tokyo metropolitan area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8536.TK1.