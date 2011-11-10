Nov 10 (Reuters) -

INTRANCE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 956 mln 600 mln Operating 232 mln 100 mln Recurring 219 mln 60 mln Net 219 mln 60 mln

NOTE - Intrance Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3237.TK1.