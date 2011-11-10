Nov 10 (Reuters) -

TOHO ACETYLENE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.80 8.70 Operating loss 49 mln loss 110 mln Recurring loss 7 mln loss 80 mln Net loss 98 mln loss 140 mln

NOTE - Toho Acetylene Co Ltd is a medium-ranking producer of gases. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4093.TK1.