Jan 10 (Reuters) -
FUJI ELECTRONICS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q1 div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q3 div nil nil
NOTE - Fuji Electronics Co Ltd is a wholesaler of
semiconductors. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will
in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to
the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law
in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
