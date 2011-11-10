Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
AD WORKS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.51 3.49 10.00 (+57.8 pct) (+39.6 pct) (+7.2%) Operating 187 mln 336 mln 538 mln
(-44.2 pct) (+47.8 pct) (-19.3%) Recurring 117 mln 277 mln 400 mln (-57.8 pct) (+42.8 pct) (-24.1%) Net
46 mln 158 mln 209 mln
(-70.5 pct) (+51.2 pct) (-30.5%) EPS Y347.66 Y1,159.88 Y1,561.73 Diluted EPS
Y340.70 Y1,131.08
Annual div Y200.00
Y250.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y250.00
Y200.00
NOTE - AD Works Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3250.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific