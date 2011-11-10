Nov 10 (Reuters) -

AD WORKS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.51 3.49 10.00 (+57.8 pct) (+39.6 pct) (+7.2%) Operating 187 mln 336 mln 538 mln

(-44.2 pct) (+47.8 pct) (-19.3%) Recurring 117 mln 277 mln 400 mln (-57.8 pct) (+42.8 pct) (-24.1%) Net

46 mln 158 mln 209 mln

(-70.5 pct) (+51.2 pct) (-30.5%) EPS Y347.66 Y1,159.88 Y1,561.73 Diluted EPS

Y340.70 Y1,131.08

Annual div Y200.00

Y250.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y250.00

Y200.00

NOTE - AD Works Co Ltd is the full company name.

