Nov 10 (Reuters) -
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 548.12
559.73 1.12 trln
(-2.1 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+0.4%)
Operating 7.41 18.04 21.00
(-58.9 pct) (+32.9 pct)
(-29.9%) Recurring 8.67
19.20 22.00
(-54.8 pct) (+42.8 pct) (-27.8%) Net
2.36 9.38 10.00
(-74.8 pct) (+73.5 pct)
(+4.7%) EPS Y32.03
Y127.26 Y135.74 Annual div
Y80.00 Y80.00
-Q2 div Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Meiji Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2269.TK1.