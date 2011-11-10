Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SPANCRETE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.52 1.49 3.16 (+2.4 pct) (-25.0 pct) (+0.1%) Operating prft 115 mln loss 32 mln prft 215 mln (+576.3%) Recurring prft 127 mln loss 25 mln prft 215 mln

(+366.6%) Net

prft 119 mln loss 327 mln prft 205 mln EPS prft Y15.57 loss Y40.50 prft Y26.64

Shares 9 mln 9 mln

Annual div

Y2.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y2.00

NOTE - Spancrete Corp makes flooring and wall boards.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

