Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NISSIN SERVICER CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.27
1.42 1.60 3.30
(-10.7 pct) (-66.5 pct)
Operating 305 mln 387 mln 500 mln
1.00 (-21.3 pct) (+31.4 pct)
Recurring loss 14 mln prft
174 mln prft 90 mln prft 200 mln
Net loss 1.36 prft 148 mln loss 1.28
loss 1.22 (-17.4 pct)
EPS loss Y815.26 prft
Y63.23 loss Y794.90 loss Y806.45
NOTE - Nissin Servicer Co. Ltd. engages in financial
services, including debt collection.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
