European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
CHUGOKUKOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.32 2.31 4.75 11.40 (+0.6 pct) (+5.0 pct) Operating loss 99 mln loss 162 mln loss 280 mln prft 75 mln Recurring prft 13 mln loss 152 mln loss 190 mln prft 150 mln Net prft 16 mln loss 130 mln loss 200 mln prft 130 mln EPS prft Y0.49 loss Y3.84 loss Y5.90
prft Y3.84
NOTE - Chugokukogyo Co Ltd manufactures propane gas containers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5974.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)