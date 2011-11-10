Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
JUROKU BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 68.32 56.31 126.00 (+21.3 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+9.9%) Recurring 14.28 8.66 20.00
(+64.9 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+14.7%) Net 9.21 4.53 11.00 (+103.2 pct) (-1.0 pct) (+18.4%) EPS
Y24.65 Y12.45 Y29.43
Diluted EPS Y19.55
Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Juroku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8356.TK1.
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific