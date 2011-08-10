Aug 10 (Reuters) -
FAITH INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.83
17.12 29.70 33.56
(+62.5 pct) (+29.4 pct)
Operating 746 mln 363 mln 930 mln
1.15 (+105.1 pct) (-14.5 pct)
Recurring 790 mln
374 mln 960 mln 1.28 (+111.3
pct) (-9.2 pct) Net
436 mln 129 mln 5.97
6.30 (+235.9 pct) (+238.8 pct)
EPS Y380.20
Y113.20 Y5,200.12 Y5,487.57
Diluted EPS Y377.53 Y110.82
NOTE - Faith Inc is a content developer for mobile phones.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4295.TK1.