Aug 10 (Reuters) -

AIRTECH JAPAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.60 3.39 7.00 (+6.4 pct) (+9.6 pct) (+6.4%) Operating 71 mln 108 mln 120 mln

(-34.8 pct) (+219.5%) Recurring 149 mln 137 mln 207 mln (+8.6 pct) (+208.7%) Net

65 mln 76 mln 103 mln

(-13.8 pct) (+259.1%) EPS Y7.35 Y8.53 Y11.47 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Airtech Japan Co Ltd produces equipment used in clean rooms, semiconductor production.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6291.TK1.