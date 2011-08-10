Aug 10 (Reuters) -
AIRTECH JAPAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.60
3.39 7.00
(+6.4 pct) (+9.6 pct) (+6.4%)
Operating 71 mln 108 mln 120 mln
(-34.8 pct)
(+219.5%) Recurring 149 mln
137 mln 207 mln (+8.6
pct) (+208.7%) Net
65 mln 76 mln 103 mln
(-13.8 pct)
(+259.1%) EPS Y7.35
Y8.53 Y11.47 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y10.00
Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Airtech Japan Co Ltd produces equipment used in
clean rooms, semiconductor production.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6291.TK1.