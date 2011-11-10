BRIEF-Globe Telecom consol. qtrly net income 4.2 bln pesos, up 52 pct
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
SYSTEMS ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.45 1.27 2.90 (+14.1 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+7.8%) Operating prft 114 mln loss 25 mln prft 200 mln (+82.6%) Recurring 156 mln 10 mln 300 mln (+1460.7 pct) (-84.9 pct) (+45.1%) Net
prft 88 mln loss 36 mln prft 170 mln
(+111.9%)
EPS prft Y34.65 loss Y14.19 prft Y66.41 Shares 3 mln
3 mln Annual div
Y30.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Systems Engineering Consultants Co Ltd develops software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3741.TK1.
