Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SYSTEMS ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.45 1.27 2.90 (+14.1 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+7.8%) Operating prft 114 mln loss 25 mln prft 200 mln (+82.6%) Recurring 156 mln 10 mln 300 mln (+1460.7 pct) (-84.9 pct) (+45.1%) Net

prft 88 mln loss 36 mln prft 170 mln

(+111.9%)

EPS prft Y34.65 loss Y14.19 prft Y66.41 Shares 3 mln

3 mln Annual div

Y30.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y30.00

NOTE - Systems Engineering Consultants Co Ltd develops software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3741.TK1.