Aug 10 (Reuters) -
FLIGHT SYSTEM CONSULTING INC.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
137 mln 370 mln 1.37 Operating
loss 102 mln loss 140 mln prft 65 mln
Recurring loss 105 mln loss 145 mln prft 50 mln
Net loss 106 mln loss 145 mln prft 45 mln
EPS loss Y2,780.03 loss Y3,784.91 prft Y1,174.63
NOTE - Flight System Consulting Inc. is a systems
consulting operator.
