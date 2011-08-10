Aug 10 (Reuters) -

FLIGHT SYSTEM CONSULTING INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

137 mln 370 mln 1.37 Operating

loss 102 mln loss 140 mln prft 65 mln Recurring loss 105 mln loss 145 mln prft 50 mln Net loss 106 mln loss 145 mln prft 45 mln EPS loss Y2,780.03 loss Y3,784.91 prft Y1,174.63

NOTE - Flight System Consulting Inc. is a systems consulting operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3753.TK1.