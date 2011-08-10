Aug 10 (Reuters) -

GO IRON WORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 629 mln 1.13 1.18 3.32 (-44.2 pct) (+151.5 pct) Operating loss 206 mln loss 9 mln loss 245 mln loss 177 mln Recurring loss 215 mln loss 18 mln loss 266 mln loss 220 mln Net loss 220 mln loss 120 mln loss 273 mln loss 228 mln EPS loss Y18.23 loss Y9.96 loss Y22.54 loss Y18.83

NOTE - Go Iron Works Co Ltd is a stone crushing and sorting machinery maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6397.TK1.