GO IRON WORKS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 629 mln
1.13 1.18 3.32
(-44.2 pct) (+151.5 pct)
Operating loss 206 mln loss 9 mln loss 245 mln
loss 177 mln
Recurring loss 215 mln loss 18 mln loss 266 mln
loss 220 mln
Net loss 220 mln loss 120 mln loss 273 mln
loss 228 mln
EPS loss Y18.23 loss Y9.96 loss Y22.54
loss Y18.83
NOTE - Go Iron Works Co Ltd is a stone crushing and sorting
machinery maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
