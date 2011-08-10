BRIEF-Advent Life Sciences reports a 6.6 pct passive stake in Versartis-SEC filing
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
DVX INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.04 4.15 9.63 20.02 (+21.4 pct) (+16.4 pct) Operating 226 mln 114 mln 299 mln
701 mln
(+98.6 pct) (-25.3 pct)
Recurring 226 mln 116 mln
297 mln 696 mln
(+94.9 pct) (-27.5 pct)
Net 127 mln 63 mln
154 mln 361 mln
(+99.8 pct) (-31.4 pct)
EPS Y90.10 Y45.09
Y109.44 Y256.44
NOTE - DVX Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3079.TK1.
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be partially funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.