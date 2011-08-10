Aug 10 (Reuters) -

DVX INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.04 4.15 9.63 20.02 (+21.4 pct) (+16.4 pct) Operating 226 mln 114 mln 299 mln

701 mln

(+98.6 pct) (-25.3 pct)

Recurring 226 mln 116 mln

297 mln 696 mln

(+94.9 pct) (-27.5 pct)

Net 127 mln 63 mln

154 mln 361 mln

(+99.8 pct) (-31.4 pct)

EPS Y90.10 Y45.09

Y109.44 Y256.44

NOTE - DVX Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

