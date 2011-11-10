Nov 10 (Reuters) -

FUTURE VENTURE CAPITAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

121 mln 215 mln

(-43.4 pct) (+71.5 pct) Operating loss 451 mln loss 1.17 Recurring loss 465 mln loss 1.19 Net

loss 55 mln loss 149 mln EPS

loss Y1,183.78 loss Y3,205.83 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Future Venture Capital Co Ltd is a venture capital.

