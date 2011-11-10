Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
FUTURE VENTURE CAPITAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
121 mln 215 mln
(-43.4 pct) (+71.5 pct) Operating loss 451 mln loss 1.17 Recurring loss 465 mln loss 1.19 Net
loss 55 mln loss 149 mln EPS
loss Y1,183.78 loss Y3,205.83 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Future Venture Capital Co Ltd is a venture capital.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8462.TK1.
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific