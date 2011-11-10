Nov 10 (Reuters) -

FUJIKYU CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.96 4.93 11.00 23.11 (+0.6 pct) (-1.3 pct) Operating loss 59 mln loss 79 mln prft 286 mln prft 1.27 Recurring loss 23 mln loss 49 mln prft 312 mln prft 1.32 Net loss 54 mln loss 158 mln loss 135 mln prft 332 mln EPS loss Y12.87 loss Y37.66 loss Y32.14 prft Y79.05

NOTE - Fujikyu Corp operates a fancy goods store chain .

