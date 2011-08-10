Aug 10 (Reuters) -
KURIYAMA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.99
16.14 33.00
(-0.9 pct) (+21.8 pct) (+2.0%)
Operating 1.07 977 mln 1.75
(+9.5 pct) (+228.3 pct)
(+0.3%) Recurring 1.27
1.09 1.95
(+16.2 pct) (+184.9 pct) (+2.9%) Net
940 mln 712 mln 1.40
(+32.0 pct) (+284.6 pct)
(+22.5%) EPS Y87.56
Y66.36 Y130.34 Annual div
Y10.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Kuriyama Corp produces industrial and building
materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3355.TK1.