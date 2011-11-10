Nov 10 (Reuters) -
DAIYA TSUSHO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.78
2.71 5.60
(+2.8 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+0.7%)
Operating 41 mln 34 mln 60 mln
(+20.3 pct)
(+57.9%) Recurring 36 mln
28 mln 50 mln (+27.9
pct) (+85.2%) Net
25 mln 128 mln 43 mln
(-80.2 pct) (+616.7%)
EPS Y3.39 Y17.09
Y5.71 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Daiya Tsusho Co Ltd operates petroleum stations and
home centres.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
