DAIYA TSUSHO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.78 2.71 5.60 (+2.8 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+0.7%) Operating 41 mln 34 mln 60 mln

(+20.3 pct) (+57.9%) Recurring 36 mln 28 mln 50 mln (+27.9 pct) (+85.2%) Net

25 mln 128 mln 43 mln

(-80.2 pct) (+616.7%)

EPS Y3.39 Y17.09

Y5.71 Shares 8 mln 8 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Daiya Tsusho Co Ltd operates petroleum stations and home centres.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

