BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
36.10 36.69 49.00
(-1.6 pct) (-3.5 pct) Operating 1.65 729 mln 2.25
(+126.8 pct) (+1.3 pct) Recurring 1.98 848 mln 2.80
(+133.6 pct) (-28.9 pct) Net
1.38 4.03 1.35
(-65.9 pct) EPS
Y39.17 Y114.72 Y38.40
NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.